Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20th:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 14% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

Danaos Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.31, compared with 4.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote

Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.49, compared with 4.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Frontline Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Frontline Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.69, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cowen Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

