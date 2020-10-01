Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1st:

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

Capital Product Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.24 compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Capital Product Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

Capital Product Partners L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This provider of seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote

Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.45 compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Frontline Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Frontline Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote

Pampa Energía S.A. (PAM): This integrated electricity company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus

Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

Pampa Energía has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.51 compared with 20.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pampa Energia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pampa Energia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

