Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 19th:

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This owner and operator of arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 74% over the last 60 days.

Michaels Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.98 compared with 19.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS): This provider of seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

StealthGas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.19 compared with 4.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): This distributor of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.66 compared with 40.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A): This energy and petrochemical company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8% over the last 60 days.

Royal Dutch Shell has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.66 compared with 664.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

