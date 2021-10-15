Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:

Matson, Inc. MATX: This ocean transportation and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 48.5% over the last 60 days.

Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.35, compared with 33.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

RealogyHoldings Corp. RLGY: This provider of residential real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.3% over the last 60 days.

Realogy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.95, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO: This retailer of sporting goods and outdoor recreational products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 36.9% over the last 60 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.40, compared with 35.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

