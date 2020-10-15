Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This provider of investment banking, research, sales and trading and related services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.61 compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS): This provider of seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

StealthGas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.37 compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): This distributor of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.28 compared with 41.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.