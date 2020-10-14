Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 14th:

The Kroger Co. (KR): This retailer in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Kroger has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.62 compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS): This provider of seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 60 days.

StealthGas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.38 compared with 5.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO): This asset manager and operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1% over the last 60 days.

Atlas' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.90 compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

