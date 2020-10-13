Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:

SpartanNash Company (SPTN): This distributor and retailer of grocery products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.

SpartanNash Company Price and Consensus

SpartanNash Company price-consensus-chart | SpartanNash Company Quote

SpartanNash has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.96 compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SpartanNash Company PE Ratio (TTM)

SpartanNash Company pe-ratio-ttm | SpartanNash Company Quote

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.35 compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

Atlas Corp. (ATCO): This asset manager and operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Corp Price and Consensus

Seaspan Corporation price-consensus-chart | Seaspan Corporation Quote

Atlas' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.90 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Corp PE Ratio (TTM)

Seaspan Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Seaspan Corporation Quote

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): This distributor of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Natural Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote

United Natural has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.05 compared with 41.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

United Natural Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

United Natural Foods, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote

