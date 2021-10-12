Technology

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 12th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:

Athene Holding Ltd. ATH: This retirement services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Athene Holding Ltd. Price and Consensus

Athene Holding Ltd. Price and Consensus

Athene Holding Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Athene Holding Ltd. Quote

 

Athene Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.62, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Athene Holding Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Athene Holding Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Athene Holding Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Athene Holding Ltd. Quote

 

First United Corporation FUNC: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

 

First United Corporation Price and Consensus

First United Corporation Price and Consensus

First United Corporation price-consensus-chart | First United Corporation Quote

 

First United Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.53, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

First United Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

First United Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

First United Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | First United Corporation Quote

 

Pampa Energía S.A. PAM: This integrated power company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus

Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus

Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

 

Pampa Energía has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.40, compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Pampa Energia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pampa Energia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pampa Energia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation WLK: This manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote

 

Westlake Chemical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.81, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Westlake Chemical Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Westlake Chemical Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Click to get this free report

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH): Free Stock Analysis Report

First United Corporation (FUNC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

    Some of the Ways Video Is Changing How Business Is Being Done

    Brightcove Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Smith discusses some of the ways video is changing how business is being done and key themes from Brightcove PLAY.

    6 days ago

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular