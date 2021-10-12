Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:
Athene Holding Ltd. ATH: This retirement services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Athene Holding Ltd. Price and Consensus
Athene Holding Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Athene Holding Ltd. Quote
Athene Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.62, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Athene Holding Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Athene Holding Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Athene Holding Ltd. Quote
First United Corporation FUNC: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.
First United Corporation Price and Consensus
First United Corporation price-consensus-chart | First United Corporation Quote
First United Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.53, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
First United Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
First United Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | First United Corporation Quote
Pampa Energía S.A. PAM: This integrated power company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus
Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote
Pampa Energía has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.40, compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Pampa Energia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Pampa Energia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote
Westlake Chemical Corporation WLK: This manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus
Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
Westlake Chemical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.81, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Westlake Chemical Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Westlake Chemical Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana
If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.
You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>
Click to get this free report
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH): Free Stock Analysis Report
First United Corporation (FUNC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.