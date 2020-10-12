Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP): This shipping company that provides marine transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.69, compared with 5.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.55, compared with 5.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): This grocery and non-food products provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.96, compared with 40.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

