Technology

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 11th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:

Jabil Inc. JBL: This company that provides manufacturing services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 60 days.

 

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote

 

Jabil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.02, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Jabil, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Jabil, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Jabil, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Jabil, Inc. Quote

 

Alcoa Corporation AA: This company that produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 30.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Alcoa Price and Consensus

Alcoa Price and Consensus

Alcoa price-consensus-chart | Alcoa Quote

 

Alcoa Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.21, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Alcoa PE Ratio (TTM)

Alcoa PE Ratio (TTM)

Alcoa pe-ratio-ttm | Alcoa Quote

 

Guess', Inc. GES: This company that designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Guess', Inc. Price and Consensus

Guess, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guess', Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guess', Inc. Quote

 

Guess' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.59, compared with 18.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Guess', Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Guess, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Guess', Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Guess', Inc. Quote

 

M/I Homes, Inc. MHO: This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.5% over the last 60 days.

 

M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

MI Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

 

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.22, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

M/I Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

MI Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

M/I Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential

In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.

For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…

If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.

With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.

See Zacks Hottest Tech IPOs Now >>

Click to get this free report

Alcoa (AA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Guess, Inc. (GES): Free Stock Analysis Report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL): Free Stock Analysis Report

MI Homes, Inc. (MHO): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

    Some of the Ways Video Is Changing How Business Is Being Done

    Brightcove Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Smith discusses some of the ways video is changing how business is being done and key themes from Brightcove PLAY.

    5 days ago

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular