Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:

Jabil Inc. JBL: This company that provides manufacturing services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote

Jabil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.02, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Jabil, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Jabil, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Jabil, Inc. Quote

Alcoa Corporation AA: This company that produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 30.7% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa Price and Consensus

Alcoa price-consensus-chart | Alcoa Quote

Alcoa Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.21, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Alcoa PE Ratio (TTM)

Alcoa pe-ratio-ttm | Alcoa Quote

Guess', Inc. GES: This company that designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Guess', Inc. Price and Consensus

Guess', Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guess', Inc. Quote

Guess' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.59, compared with 18.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Guess', Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Guess', Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Guess', Inc. Quote

M/I Homes, Inc. MHO: This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.5% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.22, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

M/I Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

M/I Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential

In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.

For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…

If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.

With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.