Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This containerships owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 14% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.33, compared with 3.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH): This diversified financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Equitable Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.97, compared with 19.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR): This financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Nomura Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.97, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2% over the last 60 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.22, compared with 7.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

