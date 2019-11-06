Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK): This provider of commercial real estate services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Newmark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.02, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI): This REIT that focuses on owning, operating and leasing properties has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Office Properties Income Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.59, compared with 22.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM): This integrated electricity company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.8% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.98, compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

