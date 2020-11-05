Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner and operator of containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14% over the last 60 days.

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.27 compared with 3.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX): This producer and exporter of bituminous coal has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

CONSOL Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.10 compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES): This company that is engaged in gathering, processing and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Western Midstream has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97 compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT): This provider of actionable intelligence solutions has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Verint Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.30 compared with 41.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

