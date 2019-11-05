Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS): This company that engages in design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.5% over the last 60 days.

JinkoSolar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.93, compared with 14.5 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS): This specialty biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.5% over the last 90 days.

Aeterna Zentaris has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.55, compared with 21.8 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This single-family residences service providing company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.65, compared with 7.9 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

