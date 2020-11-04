Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:
South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI): This commercial and consumer financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 50.3% over the last 60 days.
South Plains Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.39, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Bank7 Corp. (BSVN): This banking and financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Bank7 Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.37, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Meridian Corporation (MRBK): This commercial banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.2% over the last 60 days.
Meridian Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.05, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP): This various banking services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.4% over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.20, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
