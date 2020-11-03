Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH): This diversified financial services company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Equitable Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95 compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES): This company that is engaged in gathering, processing and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Western Midstream has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.01 compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): This distributor of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.40 compared with 30.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT): This provider of actionable intelligence solutions has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Verint Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.24 compared with 39.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

