Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:
Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH): This diversified financial services company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Equitable Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Equitable Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Equitable Holdings, Inc. Quote
Equitable Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95 compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Equitable Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Equitable Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Equitable Holdings, Inc. Quote
Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES): This company that is engaged in gathering, processing and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Western Gas Equity Partners, LP Price and Consensus
Western Gas Equity Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Western Gas Equity Partners, LP Quote
Western Midstream has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.01 compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Western Gas Equity Partners, LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Western Gas Equity Partners, LP pe-ratio-ttm | Western Gas Equity Partners, LP Quote
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): This distributor of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Natural Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote
United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.40 compared with 30.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
United Natural Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
United Natural Foods, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote
Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT): This provider of actionable intelligence solutions has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Verint Systems Inc. Price and Consensus
Verint Systems Inc. price-consensus-chart | Verint Systems Inc. Quote
Verint Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.24 compared with 39.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Verint Systems Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Verint Systems Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Verint Systems Inc. Quote
