Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 30th:

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): This designer and manufacturer of consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.1% over the last 60 days.

Vista Outdoor Inc. Price and Consensus

Vista Outdoor Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vista Outdoor Inc. Quote

Vista Outdoor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.87 compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Vista Outdoor Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Vista Outdoor Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Vista Outdoor Inc. Quote

Cabot Corporation (CBT): This specialty chemicals and performance materials company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Cabot Corporation Price and Consensus

Cabot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cabot Corporation Quote

Cabot has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.27 compared with 32.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cabot Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Cabot Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Cabot Corporation Quote

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR): This provider of a variety of financial services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR Price and Consensus

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR price-consensus-chart | Nomura Holdings Inc ADR Quote

Nomura has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.32 compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Nomura Holdings Inc ADR Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NMR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cabot Corporation (CBT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.