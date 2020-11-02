Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO): This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.3% over the last 60 days.

MI Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

MI Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MI Homes, Inc. Quote

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.85, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MI Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

MI Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | MI Homes, Inc. Quote

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This containerships owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 14% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.17, compared with 3.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF): This financial service holding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 42.3% over the last 60 days.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

OneMain Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OneMain Holdings, Inc. Quote

OneMain Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.96, compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | OneMain Holdings, Inc. Quote

South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI): This commercial and consumer financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 50.3% over the last 60 days.

South Plains Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

South Plains Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | South Plains Financial, Inc. Quote

South Plains Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.29, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

South Plains Financial, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

South Plains Financial, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | South Plains Financial, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI): Free Stock Analysis Report



OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF): Free Stock Analysis Report



MI Homes, Inc. (MHO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Danaos Corporation (DAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.