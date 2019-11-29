Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29th:

Navient (NAVI): This provider of education loan management and business processing services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.67 compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA): This provider of scheduled air transportation has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Hawaiian Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.86 compared with 7.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This specialty retailer of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor, and seasonal merchandise has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Michaels Companies’ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.45 compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

