Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 27th:

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA): This company that provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.8% over the last 60 days.

Avaya Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Avaya Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Avaya Holdings Corp. Quote

Avaya Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.63, compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Avaya Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Avaya Holdings Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Avaya Holdings Corp. Quote

Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD): This specialty apparel retailercompany has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Tailored Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tailored Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tailored Brands, Inc. Quote

Tailored Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.76, compared with 19.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tailored Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Tailored Brands, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Tailored Brands, Inc. Quote

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This company that owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.4% over the last 60 days.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Michaels Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote

The Michaels Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.52, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

The Michaels Companies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO): This financing and loan service company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

CURO Group Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | CURO Group Holdings Corp. Quote

CURO Group Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.76, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | CURO Group Holdings Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.