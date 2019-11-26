Markets

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 26th:

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA): This provider of scheduled air transportation has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Hawaiian Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.89, compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH): This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.5% over the last 60 days.

AXA Equitable has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.35, compared with 78.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC): This manufacturer of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Bausch Health has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.36, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.63, compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

