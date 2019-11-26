Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 26th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 26th:
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA): This provider of scheduled air transportation has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Quote
Hawaiian Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.89, compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Quote
AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH): This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.5% over the last 60 days.
AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. Quote
AXA Equitable has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.35, compared with 78.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. Quote
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC): This manufacturer of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Bausch Health Cos Inc. Price and Consensus
Bausch Health Cos Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bausch Health Cos Inc. Quote
Bausch Health has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.36, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Bausch Health Cos Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Bausch Health Cos Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Bausch Health Cos Inc. Quote
Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote
Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.63, compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
