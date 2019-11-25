Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25th:

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA): This company that provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.8% over the last 60 days.

Avaya Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.73, compared with 19.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This company that owns and operates containerships has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.86, compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This company that owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.4% over the last 60 days.

The Michaels Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.30, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD): This specialty apparel retailer has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Tailored Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.23, compared with 19.4 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.