Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 24th:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This containership owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.09, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This company that engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.3% over the last 60 days.

Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.98, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The ODP Corporation (ODP): This business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.1% over the last 60 days.

ODP Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.40, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): This conventional grocery and non-food products provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 67.8% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95, compared with 33.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

