Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 21st:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This company that provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 56.8% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.67, compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This company that owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.4% over the last 60 days.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Michaels Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote

The Michaels Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.28, compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

The Michaels Companies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote

Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD): This specialty apparel retailer has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Tailored Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tailored Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tailored Brands, Inc. Quote

Tailored Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.26, compared with 19.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tailored Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Tailored Brands, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Tailored Brands, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.