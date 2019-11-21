Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 21st:
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This company that provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 56.8% over the last 60 days.
Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.67, compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This company that owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.4% over the last 60 days.
The Michaels Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.28, compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD): This specialty apparel retailer has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Tailored Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.26, compared with 19.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
