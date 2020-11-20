Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 20th:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.08 compared with 5.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP): This provider of fuel storage and transportation services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Green Plains has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.69 compared with 19.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO): This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.3% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.19 compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR): This provider of a variety of financial services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Nomura has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.11 compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

