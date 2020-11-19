Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 19th:

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM): This commercial banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Northrim BanCorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.77, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 72.6% over the last 60 days.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.19, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This company that engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.3% over the last 60 days.

Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.01, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): This conventional grocery and non-food products provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.87, compared with 35.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

