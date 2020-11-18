Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC): This specialized consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Santander Consumer has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.60 compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO): This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.3% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.26 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR): This provider of a variety of financial services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Nomura has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.26 compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

