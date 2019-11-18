Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT): This designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.6% over the last 60 days.
MasterCraft Boat has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.47, compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD): This specialty apparel retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Tailored Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.68, compared with 19.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN): This company that engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.4% over the last 60 days.
MSG Networks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.55, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
