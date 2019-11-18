Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT): This designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.6% over the last 60 days.

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. Price and Consensus

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. price-consensus-chart | MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. Quote

MasterCraft Boat has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.47, compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. PE Ratio (TTM)

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. pe-ratio-ttm | MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. Quote

Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD): This specialty apparel retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Tailored Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tailored Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tailored Brands, Inc. Quote

Tailored Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.68, compared with 19.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tailored Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Tailored Brands, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Tailored Brands, Inc. Quote

MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN): This company that engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.4% over the last 60 days.

MSG Networks Inc. Price and Consensus

MSG Networks Inc. price-consensus-chart | MSG Networks Inc. Quote

MSG Networks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.55, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MSG Networks Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

MSG Networks Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | MSG Networks Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

See them now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.