Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17th:

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This company that engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.3% over the last 60 days.

Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.94, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): This conventional grocery and non-food products provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.87, compared with 30.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.3% over the last 60 days.

Exantas Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.99, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP): This ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Green Plains Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.52, compared with 17.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

