Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16th:
Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner of containerships, chartering vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote
Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.59, compared with 3.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote
Merchants Bancorp (MBIN): This diversified bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33% over the last 60 days.
Merchants Bancorp Price and Consensus
Merchants Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Merchants Bancorp Quote
Merchants Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.76, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Merchants Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)
Merchants Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | Merchants Bancorp Quote
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This servicing, origination, and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.8% over the last 60 days.
MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus
MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote
Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.54, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)
MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Danaos Corporation (DAC): Free Stock Analysis Report
MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.