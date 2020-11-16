Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16th:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner of containerships, chartering vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.59, compared with 3.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN): This diversified bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33% over the last 60 days.

Merchants Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.76, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This servicing, origination, and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.8% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.54, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

