Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13th:

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): This conventional grocery and non-food products provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Natural Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote

United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.62, compared with 31.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

United Natural Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

United Natural Foods, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP): This ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Green Plains Partners LP Price and Consensus

Green Plains Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Green Plains Partners LP Quote

Green Plains Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.55, compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Green Plains Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Green Plains Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Green Plains Partners LP Quote

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2% over the last 60 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Quote

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.92, compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Green Plains Partners LP (GPP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.