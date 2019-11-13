Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13th:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This company that provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 56.8% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.64, compared with 8 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This company that owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.8% over the last 90 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.22, compared with 7.3 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX): This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.62, compared with 20.3 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

