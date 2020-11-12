Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12th:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This containerships owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.71, compared with 3.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO): This single-family home builder has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.3% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.21, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB): This banking and related financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.4% over the last 60 days.

KB Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.41, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

