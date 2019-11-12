Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12th:

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT): This real estate investment trust company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Uniti Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.94, compared with 17.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This company that owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail store has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.4% over the last 60 days.

The Michaels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.82, compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM): This energy company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.8% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.28, compared with 18.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS): This company that owns and operates radio stations has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Cumulus Media has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.83, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

