Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): This conventional grocery and non-food products provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Natural Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote

United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.70, compared with 32.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

United Natural Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

United Natural Foods, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP): This banking services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.4% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Independent Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corporation Quote

Independent Bank Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.00, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Independent Bank Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Independent Bank Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Independent Bank Corporation Quote

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT): This business process services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.3% over the last 60 days.

Conduent Inc. Price and Consensus

Conduent Inc. price-consensus-chart | Conduent Inc. Quote

Conduent Incorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.68, compared with 15.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Conduent Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Conduent Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Conduent Inc. Quote

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP): This provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.4% over the last 60 days.

Koppers Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Koppers Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote

Koppers Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.78, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Koppers Holdings Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Koppers Holdings Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Conduent Inc. (CNDT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.