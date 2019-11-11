Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This provider of servicing, origination and transaction-based services mostly to single-family residences has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 56.8% over the last 60 days.
MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus
MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote
Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.63, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)
MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI): This designer and manufacturer of cab related products and systems has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Quote
Commercial Vehicle has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.17, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Quote
Changyou.com Limited (CYOU): This developer and operator of online games has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Changyou.com Limited Price and Consensus
Changyou.com Limited price-consensus-chart | Changyou.com Limited Quote
Changyou.com has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.54, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Changyou.com Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
Changyou.com Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Changyou.com Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Changyou.com Limited (CYOU): Free Stock Analysis Report
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI): Free Stock Analysis Report
MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.