Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This provider of servicing, origination and transaction-based services mostly to single-family residences has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 56.8% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.63, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI): This designer and manufacturer of cab related products and systems has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Vehicle has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.17, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Changyou.com Limited (CYOU): This developer and operator of online games has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Changyou.com has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.54, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

