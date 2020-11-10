Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 10th:

WESCO International, Inc. (WCC): This distributor of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.

WESCO has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.71 compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO): This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.3% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.90 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This provider of servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.8% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.38 compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR): This provider of a variety of financial services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Nomura has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.09 compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

