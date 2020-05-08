Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 8th:

West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA): This financial holding company for West Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9% over the last 60 days.

West Bancorporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.34, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL): This provider of property and casualty and other insurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Allstate has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.19, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 65.2% over the last 60 days.

Diamond S Shipping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.57, compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC): This company that engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.7% over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.55, compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

