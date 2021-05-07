Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 7th:

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.9% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.81, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This seller of new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.22, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO): This single-family home builder has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 42.4% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.87, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC): This specialized consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 86.1% over the last 60 days.

Santander Consumer USA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.81, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

