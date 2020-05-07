Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 7th:
Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX): This company that operates business-to-business trade shows has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Emerald Expositions Events Inc Price and Consensus
Emerald Expositions Events Inc price-consensus-chart | Emerald Expositions Events Inc Quote
Emerald Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.26, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Emerald Expositions Events Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Emerald Expositions Events Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Emerald Expositions Events Inc Quote
Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.9% over the last 60 days.
Teekay Tankers Ltd Price and Consensus
Teekay Tankers Ltd price-consensus-chart | Teekay Tankers Ltd Quote
Teekay Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.20, compared with 7.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Teekay Tankers Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)
Teekay Tankers Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Teekay Tankers Ltd Quote
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP): This company that provides trading services and solutions to the over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets worldwide has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
GAIN Capital Holdings Inc Price and Consensus
GAIN Capital Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | GAIN Capital Holdings Inc Quote
GAIN Capital Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.44, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
GAIN Capital Holdings Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
GAIN Capital Holdings Inc pe-ratio-ttm | GAIN Capital Holdings Inc Quote
Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP): This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 26.8% over the last 60 days.
Chaparral Energy Inc Price and Consensus
Chaparral Energy Inc price-consensus-chart | Chaparral Energy Inc Quote
Chaparral Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.72, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Chaparral Energy Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Chaparral Energy Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Chaparral Energy Inc Quote
