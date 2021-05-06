Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:

Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG): This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.3% over the last 60 days.

Chemung Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Chemung Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chemung Financial Corporation Quote

Chemung Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.59, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Chemung Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Chemung Financial Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Chemung Financial Corporation Quote

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): This company that designs, manufactures and sells firearms has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1% over the last 60 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote

Smith & Wesson Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.85, compared with 26.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.5% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.02, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

PulteGroup, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): This retail REIT has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.5% over the last 60 days.

Washington Prime Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Washington Prime Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Washington Prime Group Inc. Quote

Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.52, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Washington Prime Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Washington Prime Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Washington Prime Group Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.