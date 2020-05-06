Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP): This manufacturer and seller of custom designed engineering products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ampco-Pittsburgh has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.58 compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): This mortgage real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 90 days.

Dynex Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.47 compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR): This provider of various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Banco BBVA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.51 compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

