Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO): This single-family home builder has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 42.4% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.86, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ): This commercial banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.8% over the last 60 days.

First Business Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.90, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.94, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 41% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.73, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

