Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:

Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX): This operator of business-to-business trade shows has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Emerald has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.32, compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP): This provider of trading services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

GAIN Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.42, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR): This provider of various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Banco BBVA Argentina has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.57, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL): This provider of property and casualty and other insurance products has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Allstate has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.19, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

