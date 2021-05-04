Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 4th:

Trinseo S.A. (TSE): This global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.4% over the last 60 days.

Trinseo S.A. Price and Consensus

Trinseo S.A. price-consensus-chart | Trinseo S.A. Quote

Trinseo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52, compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Trinseo S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Trinseo S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Trinseo S.A. Quote

SWK Holdings Corporation (SWKH): This specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.6% over the last 60 days.

SWK Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

SWK Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | SWK Holdings Corporation Quote

SWK Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.27, compared with 39.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

SWK Holdings Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

SWK Holdings Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | SWK Holdings Corporation Quote

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): This company that designs, builds and sells single family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 36.4% over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote

Beazer Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.94, compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX): This company that manufactures building materials and engineered wood products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.6% over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Price and Consensus

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation price-consensus-chart | Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Quote

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.64, compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Trinseo S.A. (TSE): Free Stock Analysis Report



SWK Holdings Corp. (SWKH): Free Stock Analysis Report



LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.