Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 4th:

Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX): This company that operates business-to-business trade shows has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Emerald Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.48, compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This company that engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 82.9% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.81, compared with 165.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.45, compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atento S.A. (ATTO): This company that provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Atento has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.82, compared with 29.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

