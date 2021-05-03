Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3rd:
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This company that design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.5% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.76, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC): This specialized consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 67% over the last 60 days.
Santander Consumer USA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.28, compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Navient Corporation (NAVI): This company that provides education loan management and business processing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Navient Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.89, compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This company that engages in the homebuilding business has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.5% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.76, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
