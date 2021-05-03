Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3rd:

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This company that design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Century Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Century Communities, Inc. Quote

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.76, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Century Communities, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Century Communities, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Century Communities, Inc. Quote

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC): This specialized consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 67% over the last 60 days.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Quote

Santander Consumer USA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.28, compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Quote

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This company that provides education loan management and business processing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Navient Corporation Price and Consensus

Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote

Navient Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.89, compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Navient Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Navient Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Navient Corporation Quote

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This company that engages in the homebuilding business has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.5% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.76, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

PulteGroup, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC): Free Stock Analysis Report



PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Navient Corporation (NAVI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.