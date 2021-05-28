Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 28th:

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX): This company that manufactures building materials and engineered wood products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 87.5% over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.13, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Internet Bancorp (INBK): This bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.4% over the last 60 days.

First Internet Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.50, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI): This bank holding company for Customers Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.7% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.32, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL): This bank holding company for Level One Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 51.4% over the last 60 days.

Level One Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.47, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.