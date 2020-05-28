Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 28th:

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 60 days.

Banco Macro S.A. Price and Consensus

Banco Macro S.A. price-consensus-chart | Banco Macro S.A. Quote

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.10, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Banco Macro S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Banco Macro S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Banco Macro S.A. Quote

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS): This oilfield service company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.7% over the last 60 days.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

U.S. Well Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | U.S. Well Services, Inc. Quote

U.S. Well Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.61, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

U.S. Well Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | U.S. Well Services, Inc. Quote

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 26.1% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote

Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.40, compared with 4.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Frontline Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Frontline Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP): This company that provides trading services and solutions to the over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote

GAIN Capital Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.44, compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.