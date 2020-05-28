Markets

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 28th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 28th:

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 60 days.

Banco Macro S.A. Price and Consensus

Macro Bank Inc. Price and Consensus

Banco Macro S.A. price-consensus-chart | Banco Macro S.A. Quote

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.10, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Banco Macro S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Macro Bank Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Banco Macro S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Banco Macro S.A. Quote

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS): This oilfield service company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.7% over the last 60 days.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

U.S. Well Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

U.S. Well Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | U.S. Well Services, Inc. Quote

U.S. Well Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.61, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

U.S. Well Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

U.S. Well Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | U.S. Well Services, Inc. Quote

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 26.1% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote

Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.40, compared with 4.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Frontline Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Frontline Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Frontline Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP): This company that provides trading services and solutions to the over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote

GAIN Capital Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.44, compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


Click to get this free report

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS): Free Stock Analysis Report

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Macro Bank Inc. (BMA): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular