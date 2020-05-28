Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 28th:
Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 60 days.
Banco Macro S.A. Price and Consensus
Banco Macro S.A. price-consensus-chart | Banco Macro S.A. Quote
Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.10, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Banco Macro S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Banco Macro S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Banco Macro S.A. Quote
U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS): This oilfield service company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.7% over the last 60 days.
U.S. Well Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
U.S. Well Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | U.S. Well Services, Inc. Quote
U.S. Well Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.61, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
U.S. Well Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
U.S. Well Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | U.S. Well Services, Inc. Quote
Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 26.1% over the last 60 days.
Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus
Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote
Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.40, compared with 4.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Frontline Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Frontline Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP): This company that provides trading services and solutions to the over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote
GAIN Capital Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.44, compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS): Free Stock Analysis Report
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Frontline Ltd. (FRO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Macro Bank Inc. (BMA): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.