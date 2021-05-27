Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 27th:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This company that through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.13, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC): This bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.9% over the last 60 days.

The Community Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

The Community Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Community Financial Corporation Quote

The Community Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.48, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The Community Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

The Community Financial Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | The Community Financial Corporation Quote

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): This company that through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.7% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Textainer Group Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote

Textainer Group Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.97, compared with 58.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This company that through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 55.9% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.15, compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.